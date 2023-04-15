Autism awareness at SIMATS Engineering

SIMATS Engineering invited autistic children and their parents to the Thandalam Campus for a one-day awareness programme to honour the World Autism Awareness Day.

Many interactive sessions were organised by Dr Lal and his team from Saveetha Medical College and Hospitals to recognise and support the autistic children. They explained how these programmes will be useful to the faculty and parents to assist in teaching their kids linguistic and behavioural skills.

They also added that raising awareness of autism is a fantastic method to have an impact on anyone you come into contact with in the public. The organisers from SIMATS Engineering stated that the aim of this autism awareness is to raise consciousness of autism indications, symptoms, and information.