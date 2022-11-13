Atul Kumar Agarwal takes over as General Manager, RWF

Atul Kumar Agarwal, IRSME, took charge as General Manager, RWF, on 07/11/2022. He succeeds P N Jha, who was looking after the post of GM/RWF.

Before taking charge as General Manager, RWF, Agarwal was General Manager, Integral Coach Factory, Chennai.

Agarwal belongs to 1981 batch of Special Class Railway Apprentices from Indian Railways Institute of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering (IRIMEE), Jamalpur. He has worked in various capacities at Railway Division and Headquaters and has a vast experience in operation of diesel locomotives for more than 10 years. He has also maintained the prestigious Shatabdi and Rajdhani Express trains in the Delhi Division, Northern Railway. After getting trained in Germany and Switzerland, he was also associated with running of the first Shatabdi Express train with modern LHB coaches.

During his tenure of 41 years, he has served Indian Railways in various capacities such as Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, Central Railway, Chief Rolling Stock Engineer of North Central Railway, Divisional Railway Manager, Trichy Division of Southern Railway, Chief Workshop Manager of Jagadhri Carriage and Wagon Workshop of Northern Railway, and other Railway Divisions. Agarwal has vast experience in maintenance of sophisticated computer and numerical controlled machinery and plant having various types of control systems.