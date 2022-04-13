Atul B. Patil takes over as Director (Marketing) of NFL

Atul B. Patil has taken over charge of Director (Marketing) of fertilizer major, National Fertilizers Limited (NFL). Prior to joining NFL, Patil was serving as Executive Director (Marketing) in Mumbai based fertilizer PSU, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited (RCF). A Science graduate from Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar, Patil holds an MBA (Master in Business Administration) in Marketing & Personnel Management from Sivaji University, Kolhapur, Maharashtra. He has over 32 years of work experience in Marketing and Personnel Management in the Fertilizers Industry.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 02:25 PM IST