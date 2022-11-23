Assam Government launches new, sustainable tourism policy 2022 in consultation with the World Bank

To drive sustainable development in the state, a new Assam Tourism Policy 2022 was launched by Jayanta Malla Baruah, Minister, Public Health Engineering, Skill Development Employment & Entrepreneurship and Tourism; Government of Assam; Rituparna Baruah, Chairman of Assam Tourism Development Corporation, Arvind Singh, IAS, Secretary of Tourism, Govt. Of India and Maninder Singh, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Dept. of Tourism, Govt. Of Assam, Kumar Padmapani Bora, IRS, Secretary, Tourism and Managing Director of Assam Tourism Development Corporation, in the national capital.

Atul Bora, Agriculture Minister, Assam, UG Brahma, Minister of Handloom and Textiles, Assam, Sanjoy Kishan, Minister of Labour and Employment of Assam were also present at the Assam Tourism Road show.

The new tourism policy was unveiled on the sidelines of ‘Assam Tourism Road Show 2022’, hosted by the Department of Tourism, Government of Assam. It also witnessed Panel Discussions, Audio Video Presentations, Cultural Dance Performances, and B2B Interactive Sessions to invite entrepreneurs and investors to make the state their investment destination.

The policy was prepared after extensive consultations with the world bank and at every stage of its preparation, the view of the stakeholders and industry experts has been given due weightage. The new Assam Tourism Policy 2022 has been laid out at an opportune time when the state stands at the threshold of new beginnings. The policy aims to guarantee and safeguard the effective standardization of processes and practices, to foster uniformity which can result in sustainability and an overall improvement in the quality of tourism products.

“Our goal with this new policy is to enable the world to view it from the point of view of the attraction. The presence of pristine water, forests, mountains, and rivers provides the state with limitless possibilities in the field of tourism. The new tourism policy reflects the same goal. Assam is sure to enchant the travellers with what it has to offer at every nook and corner. For investors, we have also come up with special packages,” said Jayanta Malla Baruah, Minister, Public Health Engineering, Skill Development Employment & Entrepreneurship and Tourism, Govt. Of Assam.

The mission of the Policy is “to create a policy framework and strategic roadmap in collaboration with central ministries, various state government departments, local communities and tourism stakeholders to improve the tourism sector in Assam, to support the private sector engaged in tourism in the state, and to strengthen tourism support segments and its sub-sectors”.

“The Policy's fundamental guiding principle is to encourage sustainability and foster responsible tourism, to make Assam a sustainable and responsible tourism destination. The goal is to promote sustainability by limiting the negative effects of tourism on social, environmental, and economic sectors while ensuring the positive effects. The strategy shall also promote responsible tourism, which shall bring together all stakeholders to share responsibility for creating a better environment for people to live and visit,” said Maninder Singh, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Dept. of Tourism, Govt. Of Assam.

Keeping in mind the objective of employing the local youth, the Department of Tourism will facilitate on-the-job training to be provided by employers for local employees in hotels and resorts. These programs will aim to advance women for management and leadership positions in their companies and encourage employers to provide childcare support and safe transport for female workers, particularly those working at night. Particular efforts will be made to train women in male-dominated positions such as guides, cooks, waiters, and drivers, and provide recognition to firms that encourage women in these positions.