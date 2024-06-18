Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways takes review of various Station Development Works

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, held a review of Station Development Works being carried out at various stations.

Central Railway’s Khandwa station has been included in the list of stations which have been shortlisted for major upgradation works.

The upgradation work will be carried out by Rail Land Development Authority.

Khandwa has been included because of its historic importance and cultural significance. It is the birthplace of the legendary singer, Kishore Kumar and legendary lyricist Hasrat Jaipuri. It also has various tourist attractions and after completion of the development work will have an amalgamation of three different Railway zones: Central Railway, Western Railway and South Central Railway.

It is a gateway to Bhagwan Omkareshwar temple and has a religious significance also. The station's design has been inspired by various classical architectural designs especially the Omkareshwar temple.

Following will be the features of Khandwa station after the upgradation:

• The station will cater to 25000 passengers per day

• The station's functional area will be increased from existing 2250 square metres to 8500 square metres.

• There will be 6 meters wide Foot Over Bridge at both the ends.

• It will also have a 24 meters wide concourse connecting it across both the entry points and 6 platforms.

• It will be a modern station with 17 lifts and 11 escalators.

• It will be a modern iconic station with self sustainable facilities by commercially utilising various revenue generating opportunities.

• The estimated cost of the project is 6.8 crore.

Redevelopment of stations will make the journey of passengers more convenient and comfortable and will also boost tourism industry and increase employment opportunities.