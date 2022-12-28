Ashu Shinghal takes over as Managing Director of Mahanagar Gas Limited

Ashu Shinghal, Executive Director (CSPA, RM, TQM & SD), GAIL has taken over charge as Managing Director of Mahanagar Gas Limited on 23rd December 2022.

Shinghal is a Mechanical Engineering graduate from NIT, Silchar and also holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA), with specialization in Operation Management. Before joining, he was heading Corporate Strategy, Planning & Advocacy, Risk Management, Total Quality Management and Sustainable Developments departments at GAIL (India) Limited as Executive Director, while also being responsible for the role of Chief Risk Officer of the organization.

He is a serving Director on the Board of ONGC Petro Additions Ltd. (OPAL) and Talcher Fertiliser Ltd (TFL). Earlier, he has also been a Director on the Board of Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL).

Shinghal has rich experience of more than 31 years in hydrocarbon sector covering diverse functional areas which includes Corporate Strategy, large scale Project Execution including cross country Gas Pipelines, Petrochemical and LNG. He has worked in close association with top management in strategic decision making of GAIL while being the key liaison point for stakeholder engagement initiatives under natural gas advocacy program with various multilateral organizations, industry associations’, committees and think tanks.

Shinghal played a key role in the successful execution of several mega Projects with capex of ~ Rs. 20,000 Cr. of GAIL including cross country gas pipelines and Natural Gas based integrated Petrochemical expansion project at Pata, UP etc. He led the Profit Maximization assignment in GAIL resulting in accrual /realization of benefits of over Rs. 1000 Cr through operational efficiencies, cost reduction and revenue maximization.

In capacity of Chief Risk and Strategy Officer of GAIL- he has successfully managed price risk, index risk (HH, Brent), and currency risk under LNG contracts which impact the bottom-line. Shinghal also represented the Indian industrial delegation in prestigious International Visitor Leadership program by US Govt.