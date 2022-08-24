ASHRAE Student Branch Inaugurated at VIT-AP University

VIT-AP University based in Amaravati inaugurated the student branch of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) on 19th August 2022. Mohammad Asif Basha, President of ASHRAE Deccan Chapter, Jenson Oolakandan Sebastian, Student activites, Chair & Former President ASHRAE Deccan Chapter, and R. Sundarrajan, President-Elect of ASHRAE Deccan Chapter graced the occasion. Dr. P. S. Rama Sreekanth, Dean, School of Mechanical Engineering has introduced the guest on the dais. He has introduced the school activities and urged the student to participate in activities of ASHRAE. Vice Chancellor of VIT-AP University, Dr. S. V. Kota Reddy in his address has emphasized the role of the student chapter in professional development. He urges the student to utilize this opportunity to do senior design projects in the area of Refrigeration and Air conditioning and look at the opportunity for funding through ASHRAE.

In his inaugural address, Mohammad Asif Basha introduces the ASHRAE India activities. He has motivated the students to take the opportunities to learn about the state of art development happening across the world for a successful professional career. The guest of honor, Jenson Sebastian has highlighted the benefits of joining ASHRAE. In specific, the entrepreneurial career, networking, developing standards, scholarships, and paper publication opportunities are interesting for the students. Office bearers of the ASHRAE student branch of VIT-AP University have taken the oath to run the branch. The vote of thanks was given by Dr. Dilip Kumar Mohanty.