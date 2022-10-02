e-Paper Get App
Ashok Kumar Parija takes over as KIIT-DU’s Chancellor

FPJ BureauUpdated: Sunday, October 02, 2022, 06:39 PM IST
Senior Advocate and Advocate General of Odisha Ashok Kumar Parija has joined as the new Chancellor of KIIT Deemed to be University on 29th September 2022. Parija took charge of the office from Professor Ved Prakash after the completion of his term. He was welcomed by Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS, in the presence of Prof. S. K. Acharya, Pro-Chancellor, KIIT-DU; Prof. Sasmita Samanta, Vice Chancellor; Prof. Deepak Behera, VC, KISS DU; Prof. Saranjit Singh, Pro-VC; Dr. CBK Mohanty, Pro-VC; Prof. Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty, Registrar, and other senior functionaries of KIIT-DU.

After the completion of Chancellor Prof. Ved Prakash’s term on 10th August 2022, the KIIT authority selected Parija for the post of Chancellor. As Chancellor is an honorary position, it will not hamper his work as Advocate General.

Ashok Kumar Parija is among the most respected advocates in the country having a long distinguished service spanning over 38 years. He was designated as a senior advocate by the High Court of Orissa in 2003 and appointed as the Advocate General by the Government of Odisha in 2019. He served as the Chairman of the Bar Council of India in 2011, the apex regulatory body for the legal profession and education, and took several steps to improve legal education in India.

Welcoming Parija, Dr Samanta said, “ Parija is a renowned Odia person. In the capacity of Chancellor, Parija will advice the University for the next five years. KIIT Deemed to be University will continue its journey towards educational, research and all-round excellence with renewed vigor under the able leadership of Parija”.

The post of Chancellor of KIIT-DU has been held by many eminent personalities and academicians since its inception. Earlier, Prof. Hari Gautam, former UGC Chairman; Prof. N. L. Mitra, eminent legal academician; and Prof. Ved Prakash, former UGC Chairman were the Chancellors of KIIT-DU.

