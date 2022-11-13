Ashok Kumar Misra takes over as General Manager, Western Railway

Ashok Kumar Misra, a senior officer of Indian Railway Services of Mechanical Engineering, has taken over the charge of General Manager, Western Railway on Monday, 7th November, 2022. Prior to his posting as General Manager, Western Railway he was working as Additional General Manager, North Eastern Railway, Gorakhpur.

Misra joined Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineer through Special Class Railway Apprentice batch of 1983. His first appointment was as Assistant Workshop Manager (Repair), Dahod on Western Railway. He shouldered the responsibilities of various posts successfully on Western Railway, RDSO and Northern Railway. He has worked as Divisional Mechanical Engineer (Carraige & Wagon) at Bhavnagar, Divisional Mechanical Engineer (Diesel), Vatva and Sr. Divisional Mechanical Engineer, Vadodara. He has also worked as Sr. EDPM & Dy Chief Mechanical Engineer (Repair) in Kota Division. Misra held key posts like Chief Rolling Stock Engineer, Additional Divisional Railway Manager/Prayagraj, Chief Motive Power Engineer/Diesel and Divisional Railway Manager/Jhansi on North Central Railway and Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer on East Central Railway.

Misra has done his A.M.I. (Mech.) E. from Institute of Mechanical Engineers UK, A.M.I.E. (Mech.) from Institute of Mechanical Engineers Kolkata, Production Engineering from Engineering Council UK, A.M.I.E. (Met.) from Institute of Engineers, Kolkata and MBA from IGNOU.

He was honoured with Rail Mantri Rajbhasha Award while working as Additional Divisional Railway Manager/Prayagraj on North Central Railway. During his tenure as Divisional Railway Manager/Jhansi, Misra started the survey of fourth line of Jhansi station and accomplished many commendable works including redevelopment of Jhansi station.

Misra has wide experience of rail management and administration. He is equally popular amongst officers and staff.