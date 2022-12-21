Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager, Western Railway takes over additional charge of General Manager, Central Railway

Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager, Western Railway has taken over the additional charge of General Manager, Central Railway. Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway has been promoted as Member Infrastructure, Railway Board, New Delhi.

Ashok Kumar Misra is a senior officer of Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineering (IRSME). He is presently the General Manager of Western Railway.

Misra has done his A.M.I. (Mech.) E. from Institute of Mechanical Engineers UK, A.M.I.E. (Mech.) from Institute of Engineers Kolkata, Production Engineering from Engineering Council UK, A.M.I.E. (Met.) from Institute of Engineers, Kolkata and MBA from IGNOU.

Misra joined Indian Railways Service of Mechanical Engineer through Special Class Railway Apprentice batch of 1983. He has wide experience of rail management and administration. Started his career as Assistant Workshop Manager (Repair), Dahod on Western Railway. He has shouldered responsibilities of various posts successfully on Western Railway, RDSO and Northern Railway. He has worked as Divisional Mechanical Engineer (Carraige & Wagon) at Bhavnagar, Divisional Mechanical Engineer (Diesel), Vatva and Sr. Divisional Mechanical Engineer, Vadodara. He has also worked as Sr EDPM & Dy Chief Mechanical Engineer (Repair) in Kota Division.

Misra has held key posts like Chief Rolling Stock Engineer, Additional Divisional Railway Manager/Prayagraj, Chief Motive Power Engineer/Diesel and Divisional Railway Manager/Jhansi on North Central Railway and Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer on East Central Railway.

Misra was instrumental in the construction of the fourth line of Jhansi station, spearheading the survey of the same during his tenure as Divisional Railway Manager/Jhansi and has played a major role in many commendable works including redevelopment of Jhansi station.

He has been honoured with Rail Mantri Rajbhasha Award while working as Additional Divisional Railway Manager/Prayagraj on North Central Railway.