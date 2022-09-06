Ashok Das assumes charge as Director (HR), OIL

Ashok Das assumed the charge as Director (HR) of Oil India Limited (OIL), India’s Second Largest National Exploration & Production company, on 2nd September 2022 at its Noida office. Das was Executive Director (HR) at OIL prior to taking over as Director (HR) of the company.

A Graduate in Political Science and Masters in Business Administration (MBA), Das began his career as an Executive Trainee with OIL in 1989 and over the span of more than three decades, he played a pivotal role in shaping OIL’s Human Resource functions like Talent Acquisition, Performance Management, Compensation Management, Employee Relations, Wage Negotiations, Training & Development, HRIS, Employee Engagement etc.

Known for his performance-focused people-centric leadership style, Das has successfully managed HR functions in OIL and has taken several progressive HR initiatives like introduction of IT-enabled HR practices, streamlining of HR systems & policies to enhance transparency, objectivity & fairness. He led the HR team in designing and implementing Online Performance Management System. Das has also led several Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives at OIL and is instrumental in setting up of the Skill Development Institute in Guwahati, a first of its kind institute in Northeast India.

An alumnus of Cotton College and Gauhati University, Das is a former national level footballer and a theatre artiste with several awards & accolades.