Ashish Book Center organises India’s largest book fair to promote reading culture

‘Ashish Book Center’ organise Book exhibition. India’s largest book fair will commence at Sundarbai hall, Churchgate from 10th to 26th December 2021. More than 1 lakh books will be exhibited in 10 thousand Sq. Ft. area. The Fair is bound to attract book lovers from all over Mumbai. Books in English, Hindi, Gujarati and Marathi language will be available here.

This book fair contains many books on various subject such as fiction and non-fiction, art, drawing, spiritual, religious, interior designing and architecture, health, cooking, fashion, craft, travel and tours, sports, wildlife, education, science, management, gardening, dictionary and grammar and animal stories, Panchatantra, fairy tales, moral stories, Akbar Birbal, tenali Rama etc.

Damjibhai Murji from Ashish book center agrees with Kate DiCamillo quote “Reading should not be presented to children as a chore or duty. it should be offered to them as precious gift.”. Shri. Damjibhai Murji thanks that the society which reads will be prosperous in the future. The main aim of this exhibition is to promote reading culture in the youth and children who are otherwise busy with their mobile phones.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 03:39 PM IST