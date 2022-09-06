Arvind Kumar Singh assumes charge as SAIL’s Director (Technical, Projects and Raw Materials)

e-Paper Get App
FPJ BureauUpdated: Tuesday, September 06, 2022, 02:07 AM IST
Arvind Kumar Singh took charge as the Director (Technical, Projects and Raw Materials) of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) on 03rd September, 2022. Prior to this, AK Singh was the Executive Director (Works) of SAIL”s IISCO Steel Plant.

Singh is a metallurgical engineer from BIT, Sindri. He joined SAIL in 1987 at Company’s Bhilai Steel Plant as Management Trainee (Technical). Rising through the ranks, he reached the level of Executive Director, IISCO Steel Plant after having worked in various integrated steel plants of SAIL. He has vast knowledge and experience in various aspects of steel plant operations like coke ovens, steel making, continuous casting and rolling. Singh has immensely contributed in improving plant operations and plant productivity.

