Art Expo 22: Works of over 250 artists to be showcased in October

The works of around 250 contemporary artists from India and abroad will be available for public viewing at Art Expo ’22 from October 13-16, between 11 am and 7 pm. The exhibition, organised by Bharat Ki Kala (www.artofindia.space), will be held at the Hall of Knowledge, Nehru Centre (Worli). It will be presented in association with the Generation Art Foundation – a non-profit devoted to the promotion of art and artists worldwide.

Artists whose works will be on display include Ghanshyam Gupta, Girish Gharat, Seema Sharma, Maninder Singh Dhunna, Manish Kumar Mahto, Monalisa Sarkar Mitra, Babua Das, Bhakti and Mohammed Ayazuddin Patel, Manju Khadka, Sujita Maharjan, Amit Bharti, Anjali Prabhakar, Anita Bhatrai, Mamta Narwade, Sumitra Ahlawat, Umashankar Sharma, Amita Sharma, Vineeta Sharma, Shilpa Surana, Mahua Sinha and Jyotirmoy Bhuyan, among others.

Art Expo ’22 has been curated by artist Ghanshyam Gupta, who is also the managing trustee of the Generation Art Foundation, Mumbai. For details, call 9322649315.