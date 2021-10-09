Armiet conducts all India level FDP on sustainable development through Bamboo

Alamuri Ratnamala Institute of Engineering and Technology - ARMIET, Shahapur, Thane, Civil Department conducted AICTE Training And Learning (ATAL) online Faculty Development Programs (FDP) on Sustainable Development through Bamboo, sponsored by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi from 17th Sep 2021 to 21st Sep 2021 on Zoom platform.

The inaugural lecture was delivered by the guest faculty Mr Sunil Joshi, President of Vedha Foundation on topic Bamboo as Sustainable materials and key speaker, Managing Director of Maharashtra Development Board, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF), State Mission Director, M Shrinivas Rao. A total of 14 distinguished personalities related to Bamboo promotion participated as guest speakers and in all 185 faculties from all over India participated in this very successful FDP. The massive success of FDP was possible only due to all out support of Dr Hemant Bedekar, Chairman of Bamboo Society of India Maharashtra Chapter, A. V. Gupta, Chairman ARMIET and Dr L. S. Bothra, Campus Director – ARMIET. The FDP program was co-ordinated by Dr Ashwini Kshirsagar.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 01:10 AM IST