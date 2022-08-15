Armiet College Shahapur committed to enhance skills of future engineers

Engineers don’t sit back and watch – they make things happen. Using innovation, creativity and a wealth of knowledge, engineering graduates are impacting the world unlike any other. The world is changing, and engineers are the ones behind so much of this development. The majority of today’s services and products had some element of engineering involved in their conception at least, paving the way to long, fulfilling and healthy lives for the people influenced by them.

Engineers must be critical yet creative; curious yet capable; as well as ready to handle the constantly changing world. The wide range of disciplines that fall under the engineering title mean that no matter what the prospective student’s interest, there’s bound to be one facet of the sector they’ll find enticing and engaging. Whether it’s civil, electrical, chemical or mechanical engineering, if you like tinkering, creating, designing or building, the engineering sector has a place for you.

In an advanced technological world, we need engineers to bring ideas into reality. By applying the principles of mathematics and science, engineers develop solutions to the world’s biggest technical issues.

With a spectrum of courses to choose from, state-of-the-art centres of excellence, extensive international collaborations, and distinguished faculty, ARMIET, Shahapur has emerged as one of the finest institutions of higher education in Western India. Alamuri Ratnamala Institute of Engineering and Technology (ARMIET) are a 13 yrs old Engineering, Diploma and Management College, approved by AICTE & DTE Maharashtra, affiliated to Mumbai University and MSBTE (Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education). ARMIET is also certified by ISO 9001:2015 and accredited by NAAC B+ grade and NBA.

ARMIET is located in Shahapur Taluka of Thane District just adjacent to Asangaon Station at the bank of Bhatsa River with a picturesque view and greenery like a hill station, the campus sprawling in an area of 10 Acres. ARMIET conducts UG & PG Courses – The Specialise Courses offered by ARMIET for first year engineering are - B.E. in 7 branches:

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AIML)

Civil Engineering

Computer Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering

Information Technology Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

In the COVID time, ARMIET is equipped with its online classes, state of art Learning Management systems (LMS), text contents, Microsoft Presentations, Videos, Augmented Reality and Virtual reality, wherever required, quizzes and online tests and exams.

For the non-covid times the College is equipped with smart boards, campus wide wi-fi, seamless ERP, NIT qualified faculty, spacious classrooms, tutorial rooms, ultra modern laboratories and workshops, large modern library with more than 50000 books, thousands of digitalized books and journals and free e-journals, modern canteen equipped with mechanized cooking systems, gymnasium, sports facilities, unique annual function Mathru Devo Bhava, annual Technical function Techfiesta, other functions, Alumni meet, Convocation etc.

It’s not just a matter of technical skills anymore – though they are still important. Across all industries today, every employer looks for candidates with then more elusive soft skills. Even with an abundance of jobs, this new dynamic is making the engineering labour market competitive in new ways, as we began to understand that a job well done often requires for more intangible inputs in the way we relate to people and circumstances. So, if engineers can master a dynamic set of both technical and soft skill, employer will consider them as far more valuable team members and job candidates.

ARMIET Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) are emerging technologies with huge potential to change the way we interact using information, visualization and interaction is been implemented at ARMIET College, and students have been benefited a lot of this advanced methodology of Studies.

ARMIET conducts short-term and Long-term Training in areas of CATIA, 3D Printing, Solar Systems, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence AI, Java, C++, UNIX, Linux, PHP, MySql etc for better placement and making students job ready.

ARMIET also conducts special training programs for cracking GATE and other job-related competitive exams, personality development, English Improvement programs, Logical reasoning tests and interview preparations.

ARMIET also conducts seminars, conferences and workshops on various topics relevant to students, talks by successful alumni, technocrats, industrialists and other successful personalities wherein it is told to dream big and how to achieve it.

ARMIET conducts industrial visits and trainings from time to time.

ARMIET has been in the forefront of technology revolution & quickly shifted from classroom teaching to online Learning Management Systems during the pandemic. Apart from online classes, students are able to access pre-recorded sessions on website giving them flexibility of studying & attempting tests at their own pace, this creates workforce ready with knowledge, skills, and aptitude.

The faculty consists of established industry veterans and scholars whose research papers have been published in various prestigious national & international journals. Their scrupulously designed curriculum empowers students to meet the evolving industry requirements and updates them with the latest trends. Even as the world fights the COVID-19 pandemic, they are dedicated towards providing a supreme learning experience to their students in digital mode and they shall continue to do so and empower their students to write their individual success stories.