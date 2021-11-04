Arjuna Award for Central Railway’s Olympic Hockey Players Monika Malik & Vandana Katariya

Central Railway’s Olympic Hockey Players Monika Malik & Vandana Katariya will receive the prestigious Arjuna Award for their excellent performance during the recently held Olympic Games at Tokyo, Japan.

Monika Malik, worked as Head TC, Mumbai Division of Central Railway presently promoted as Officer on Special Duty, was part of Indian Women’s Hockey Team that played fabulously in Tokyo Olympic 2020 to secure a place in the Semi-Finals. Monika made her second consecutive Olympic appearance after Rio Olympics 2016. She has made India & Central Railway proud through her sincerity and hard work that has brought laurels in the recent Olympics.

Vandana Katariya, worked as Head TC, Mumbai Division of Central Railway presently promoted as Officer on Special Duty, was part of Indian Women’s Hockey Team has the distinction of the only women who scored Hat-Trick in field Hockey at any Olympic Games. Vandana an astute player, very speedy scored hat-trick against South Africa. Her contribution as an agile player was instrumental in taking India to the Semi-Finals.

Four Women Hockey Players from Central Railway namely Sushila Chanu, Vandana Katariya, Monika Malik and Rajini Etimarpu represented India at Tokyo Olympics 2020. All these four Hockey Players previously working as Head Ticket Checkers have been promoted to Gazetted Officers by Central Railway recognizing their remarkable contribution in taking Indian Women Hockey Team to the semi-final for the first time in Olympic Games.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway said “Central Railway always encourages their sportspersons to set high standard & supporting them in every step of the way, the performance of all four Women Hockey Players at Tokyo Olympics to take India to Semi-Final elucidates that.”

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 05:55 PM IST