Arihant Aaradhya in Kalyan to offer a luxurious living experience

Arihant Superstructures Limited, a leading real estate company, is excited to announce the launch of its new project, Arihant Aaradhya in Kalyan. This luxurious residential project is designed to offer residents a unique living experience with an artificial sea beach and facilities.

One of the main highlights of Arihant Aaradhya is the unique artificial sea beach, which is the first of its kind in the region. The beach is designed to provide a relaxing and rejuvenating experience to the residents, with white sand, palm trees, and a clear blue pool that creates the illusion of an ocean. The beach area is equipped with cabanas, sun loungers, and providing the perfect spot for residents to unwind and enjoy a tropical paradise.

Arihant Aaradhya a new residential project in the heart of Mumbai. Spread over 7 acres, the project offers a range of apartment options to suit various needs and budgets Arihant Superstructures Ltd, a well-known real estate brand, has launched a new affordable housing project on the Ring Road of Kalyan, connecting Bhiwandi and Titawala, at Baapgoan opposite Khadakpada. The project offers luxury amenities at an affordable price point, making it an attractive option for potential homebuyers. In its initial launch, the project has already sold 350 flats and is now scheduled for a second round of sales. With the promise of reliable and trustworthy construction, the project has garnered a lot of attention from those looking for affordable yet premium living options in Mumbai. The 1BHK apartments start at 31 lacs and the 2BHK apartments are priced at 45 lacs, making them half the rate of similar properties in Kalyan. The construction of the project is currently in full swing, and it is expected to be a popular choice for those looking to invest in Mumbai's real estate market.

"Arihant Aaradhya is a unique project that offers a luxurious living experience with a range of world-class amenities. The artificial sea beach and facilities will provide residents with a refreshing and exciting way to relax and stay active, making Arihant Aaradhya the perfect place to call home," said Mr. Ashok Chhajer, CMD, Arihant Superstructures Limited.

In addition, “The proposed infrastructure development around Arihant Aaradhya is an added bonus for investors and homebuyers. The new railway station and the Kalyan Ring Road will make the area more accessible and convenient for the residents. It will also increase the value of the investment, making it an attractive opportunity for those looking for long-term investment options," said Mr. Ashok Chhajer, CMD, Arihant Superstructures Limited.

With its luxurious amenities and strategic location, Arihant Aaradhya is set to redefine the residential landscape in Kalyan and provide residents with a truly unique living experience. The project is expected to be completed by 2025 and is already generating significant interest from homebuyers and investors in the region.