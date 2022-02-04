Anupam Sharma, GM, ECR reviews the construction projects being completed by IRCON in East Central Railway

The work progress of various construction projects of East Central Railway being completed by IRCON was reviewed in a high level review meeting organized by Anupam Sharma, General Manager, East Central Railway at Hajipur Headquarters today on 31.01.2022. In the course of reviewing the projects, the General Manager gave directions to complete the projects and works related to railway development on priority.

In the review meeting, the General Manager was apprised about the progress of construction works being done by IRCON in East Central Railway through power point presentation. The General Manager, Patna Jn. While reviewing the progress of ROB being built near Mithapur, he directed to complete the end falling towards Mithapur and the end falling towards Punpun at the earliest. Along with this, the General Manager reviewed the work progress of Hajipur-Bachwara doubling, Kiul-Gaya doubling, Rampur Dumra-Tal doubling projects including additional new bridge near Rajendra bridge on river Ganga near Mokama being completed by IRCON.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 03:31 PM IST