Anupam Sharma, GM ECR inspects Muzaffarpur-Sagauli-Narkatiyaganj railway section

Anupam Sharma, General Manager, East Central Railway on July 15, inspected the Muzaffarpur-Sagauli section under Samastipur division. The General Manager took a thorough review of various aspects related to safety and inspected railway tracks, bridges, culverts etc. After this, a thorough inspection of Sagauli-Narkatiyaganj-Raxaul railway section of Samastipur division was done by the General Manager.

During the inspection, Divisional Railway Manager of Samastipur Division, Alok Agrawal and other high officials of the Headquarters and Division were also present.