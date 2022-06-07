Anupam Sharma, GM, East Central Railway inspects Saraigarh-Nirmali and Nirmali-Asanpur Kupaha railway sections of Samastipur division

On June 3, a thorough inspection of Saraigarh-Nirmali and Nirmali-Asanpur Kupaha railway section of Samastipur division was conducted by Anupam Sharma, General Manager East Central Railway. During the inspection of Nirmali-Asanpur Kupaha railway section, the General Manager also inspected the railway bridges located on this section from the point of view of safety. In the end, the general manager took stock of railway track, bridge culverts etc. from Samastipur to Hajipur. The Divisional Railway Manager and Chief Administrative Officer (Construction/North) of Samastipur Division were also present during the inspection.

