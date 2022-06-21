e-Paper Get App

Anupam Agarwal takes over as OVL Director (Finance)

FPJ BureauUpdated: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 01:31 AM IST
article-image

Anupam Agarwal has taken over as Director (Finance) of ONGC Videsh Ltd, the company said on Monday. "Agarwal was recommended to the position by Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) on February 28, 2022 and has (now) been appointed to the post by the President of India," the company said in a statement. He took over on June 18. Prior to this, Agarwal served as Executive Director (Finance) in Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) - OVL's parent firm - since January 2020.

He is a fellow member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India and an associate member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

He is an alumnus of the Lucknow University, where he obtained his Bachelor's degree in Commerce and Master's degree in Business Administration (Finance). He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst from ICFAI Hyderabad.

"Agarwal joined ONGC in 1990 as finance and accounts officer and rose to the position of executive director, chief corporate finance where he handled varied assignments, such as direct tax, indirect tax, policy matters, investor relations, corporate budget and project appraisal, bidding for NELP and DSF blocks, etc," it added.

HomeCorporate-galleryAnupam Agarwal takes over as OVL Director (Finance)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Newly appointed additional commissioner asks officials to visit footpaths in their wards to...

Mumbai: Newly appointed additional commissioner asks officials to visit footpaths in their wards to...

Mumbai: City sees four-fold rise in heart attacks

Mumbai: City sees four-fold rise in heart attacks

Muslim girl over 15 competent to marry: Punjab and Hariyana High Court

Muslim girl over 15 competent to marry: Punjab and Hariyana High Court

As monsoon arrives, Mumbai breathes fresh air

As monsoon arrives, Mumbai breathes fresh air

Bihari students shift to UP areas for studies as internet services are banned

Bihari students shift to UP areas for studies as internet services are banned