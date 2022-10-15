Anubhuti Residential School bags ‘Education World’s India School Award’

Top five schools in the EW India School Ranking (EWISR 2022-23) have scored high marks in the following crieterias ‘Value for Money,’ ‘Educational Prestige,’ ‘Leadership,’ ‘Management Quality’ and ‘Teachers Welfare and Development.’ Anubhuti Residential English Medium School has also strived hard to achieve social prosperity through educational development and with special efforts it has got fifth rank in all Co-ed Boarding Schools category in India and first number in Maharashtra. Anubhuti Residential School was honoured with this award which is considered prestigious award in the education field with Education World’s India School Awards 2022-23. This grand ceremony took place at Hotel Leela Ambience at Gurugram, New Delhi. Senior Teacher and Mentor U. V. Rao accepted the award on behalf of Anubhuti School. Cricketer Jatin Paranjape and Delhi-based Career Counseling Mindler Company Founder Pratik Bhargav was among those dignitaries present on the occasion.

EW India School Ranking declares every year Education World India School Ranking with the cooperation of C Fore for India’s best schools which analyses schools in more than 300 cities to give ratings and the category. To compile EWISR 2022-23, 11, 458 sample respondents – educationists, principals, teachers, Socio-Economic Category A (SECA) parents and senior school students – in 28 cities countrywide were interviewed by 118 C Fore field researchers over a period of four months (June-September). This annual EWISR is the world’s largest schools ranking survey.

In this ranking, Anubhuti Schol Jalgaon got the fifth rank in India in all Coeducational Boarding Schools category and first number (rank) in the entire Maharashtra. Anubhuti School is spread over 100 acre campus with students studying from Class 5 to Class 12 and is fully residential. Anubhuti School is a co-educational residential School is affiliated to the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, New Delhi (CISCE). With formal education, Anubhuti School emphasizes on the experiential learning and Indian cultural values. Therefore, Anubhuti students are successful in the competitive world, they leave an imprint. Last year in 2020-21 educational ranking, Anubhuti got 15 th rank in the world ranking. The hard work done by teachers and students along with the efforts of the management, Mrs. Nisha Jain, Director of Anubhuti School said here today.