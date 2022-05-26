Anti-Terrorism Day observed over Western Railway

Anti-Terrorism Day was observed on Western Railway where Prakash Butani – General Manager (In-Charge) of Western Railway administered the anti-terrorism day pledge to the Principal Heads of Departments, officers, and staff at Western Railway’s Headquarters, Churchgate.

Butani administered the pledge to solemnly affirm to oppose with strength, all forms of terrorism and violence. The pledge also induced to uphold and promote peace, social harmony, and understanding among all fellow human beings and fight the forces of disruption threatening human lives and values and have abiding faith in the country’s tradition of non-violence and tolerance.