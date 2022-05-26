e-Paper Get App

Anti-Terrorism Day observed over Western Railway

FPJ BureauUpdated:Thursday, May 26, 2022, 02:43 AM IST
article-image

Anti-Terrorism Day was observed on Western Railway where Prakash Butani – General Manager (In-Charge) of Western Railway administered the anti-terrorism day pledge to the Principal Heads of Departments, officers, and staff at Western Railway’s Headquarters, Churchgate.

Butani administered the pledge to solemnly affirm to oppose with strength, all forms of terrorism and violence. The pledge also induced to uphold and promote peace, social harmony, and understanding among all fellow human beings and fight the forces of disruption threatening human lives and values and have abiding faith in the country’s tradition of non-violence and tolerance.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeCorporate-galleryAnti-Terrorism Day observed over Western Railway

RECENT STORIES

IPL 2022: Orange cap, Purple cap, play-offs schedule after RCB vs LSG match

IPL 2022: Orange cap, Purple cap, play-offs schedule after RCB vs LSG match

IPL 2022: Rajat Patidar-led RCB knock out LSG in Eliminator, will face RR in Qualifiers 2

IPL 2022: Rajat Patidar-led RCB knock out LSG in Eliminator, will face RR in Qualifiers 2

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, May 26, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, May 26, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Watch: Woman gets caught after failed robbery bid at jewellery store in Virar, hilarious video goes...

Watch: Woman gets caught after failed robbery bid at jewellery store in Virar, hilarious video goes...

Maharashtra: MVA & BJP to be pitted against each other in elections for 10 Legislative Council seats...

Maharashtra: MVA & BJP to be pitted against each other in elections for 10 Legislative Council seats...