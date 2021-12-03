e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 04:02 PM IST

Annual Regional Conference 2021 organised By WIRC of ICSI and hosted by Pune Chapter Of ICSI

FPJ Bureau
Annual Regional Conference 2021 of WIRC of ICSI was organised at Hotel Orchid, Pune on Friday & Saturday, 26th & 27th November 2021. The Regional Conference was attended by around 237 delegates from all 5 states under Western region i.e. Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat. Padmaja Chunduru, MD & CEO, NSDL was the Chief Guest for the inaugural session held on Friday, 26th Nov’21. The programme was attended by CS Nagendra D. Rao, President ICSI, CS Devendra Deshpande, Vice President ICSI, CS Pawan Chandak, Chairman WIRC and other committee members of WIRC and Pune Chapter of ICSI.

Various technical sessions by eminent faculties on the theme “Achieving Governance through Innovation” were organised in the Conference. The Conference received a good response from delegates and overall the programme was a huge success.

