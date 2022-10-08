Animation Studio Giant Cosmos-Maya appoints Megha Tata As Chief Executive Officer

Asia’s leading animation company Cosmos-Maya India Private Limited (“Cosmos-Maya”) has announced the appointment of Megha Tata as its Chief Executive Officer, who will oversee the company’s operations and lead the animation studio into its next phase of growth. Her appointment comes at the heels of the company’s recent announcement of a USD 50 million investment plan to facilitate growth and expansion in Europe and North America.

Megha Tata comes with over three decades of experience in the management of television networks in the media and entertainment industry. Prior to Cosmos-Maya, Tata was a Managing Director at Discovery Communications India. She has held leadership positions across other eminent broadcasters such as BTVI, HBO, Turner International India, and Star India. At Cosmos-Maya, Tata aims to leverage her wealth of knowledge and decades of expertise to drive the organisation’s next phase of growth and solidify the studio’s position as the foremost animation studio in Asia.

Commenting on her appointment as the Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos-Maya, Megha Tata said, “I am thrilled to start my new journey with Cosmos-Maya. I have always looked for challenging yet exciting opportunities in my career, and animation is one such sector that poses immense growth potential. Cosmos-Maya has been at the forefront of the industry in India and Asia and I look forward to working closely with the senior leadership team to create a vigorous growth path for the company.”

Ketan Mehta, Founder and Managing Director of Cosmos-Maya, said, “I am thrilled and excited to welcome Megha to Cosmos-Maya family. I look forward to working with her to build on top of Cosmos-Maya’s legacy and take our company to new heights.”

Sachin Khandelwal, Managing Director at NewQuest Capital Partners, Asia’s leading GP solutions specialist and an investor in Cosmos-Maya, also commented on the appointment, “Having created several highly acclaimed animation shows as one of the leading kids-focussed animation companies in India and Asia, Cosmos-Maya is well positioned to further cement its dominance and unlock new growth opportunities with Megha’s deep experience with broadcasters and in the overall media and entertainment industry.”