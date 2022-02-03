Anil Kumar Lahoti takes over additional charge as GM, Western Railway

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager of Central Railway has taken over the additional charge as General Manager of Western Railway on 1st February, 2022.

Anil Kumar Lahoti is a 1984 batch Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer with Master of Engineering (Structures) from IIT Roorkee (erstwhile University of Roorkee). Lahoti has varied experience in Railways. He joined the Central Railway and worked in various capacities over Nagpur, Jabalpur (Now on West Central Railway) and Bhusaval Divisions and Central Railway headquarters from 1988 to 2001. He has also worked as Officer on Special Duty to Member Engineering, Railway Board, Chief Engineer (Construction), Northern Railway, Executive Director (Track Machines), Railway Board and Principal Chief Engineer of North Central Railway. Prior to joining as General Manager of Central Railway, he was Chief Administrative Officer (Construction), Northern Railway.

Lahoti has played a key role in planning for development of New Delhi station as a world class station including commercial development of land and air space and development of Public Private Partnership model. He had also planned and constructed a new directional terminal in Delhi at Anand Vihar to decongest Delhi and development of the iconic second entry to New Delhi station. As a Chief Administrative Officer (Construction), Chief Engineer (Construction) he has executed several infrastructural projects of new lines, doubling, yard remodelling & important bridges.

Lahoti was also part of the team in formulating policy on safety, maintenance, rehabilitation and upgradation of permanent way, policy on operation of higher axle loads and higher speeds on track as Executive Director Civil Engineering (Planning), Railway Board. As member of committee on Track Maintenance Criteria, he was instrumental in developing an objective policy on objective maintenance criteria for track maintenance based on electronic track measurements to make the track maintenance regime efficient and effective. He has extensively worked in mechanisation and automation of track maintenance and was instrumental in laying a comprehensive Master Plan for complete mechanisation of track maintenance on Indian Railways. As Divisional Railway Manager, Lucknow, he dealt with several challenges related to passenger and freight operations and infrastructural upgradation on Lucknow Division.

Lahoti has training in Strategic Management Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, Executive Leadership Programme from Bocconi School of Management, Milan, Italy, Advanced Leadership and Strategic Management Programme from Carnegie Mellon University, USA and Contactless Track Recording in USA. He has travelled to USA, Germany, UK, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Hongkong, Japan, China on various official assignments.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 03:23 PM IST