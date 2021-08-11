Anil Kumar Lahoti General Manager Central Railway reviews the performance of Rolling Stock of Central Railway

Anil Kumar Lahoti General Manager Central Railway reviewed the installation and performance of Rolling Stock Department along with Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer and other Rolling Stock officers of Central Railway on August 6, 2021

He discussed in detail the issues of Coaching, EMU, wagon maintenance and workshop activities. A K Gupta, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer along with other senior officers of Rolling Stock Department also presented the future plans for Rolling Stock maintenance.

General Manager appreciated various innovations done by Coaching, EMU and Workshop team. He also told to ensure that all passenger electric locos to be equipped with HOG feature. He guided about increasing carrying capacity of coaches being used as Parcel Vans, improvement in automobile carrier coach and stressed about provision of waste water treatment units at coach washing depot to save water. In addition to this, the Environment related contribution and achievements of Central Railway were also apprised to GM.

All Covid-19 protocols were followed during the meeting.

