Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway inspects Solapur Division

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway inspected Solapur Division on October 29, 2021. The General Manager started with a window trailing inspection of the Gulbarga – Solapur section. He also inspected Pandharpur station, the platforms, concourse, booking offices, waiting hall, VIP lounge, crew-lobby, station complex, and other passenger amenities. He inquired about various measures adopted to ensure cleanliness at the station.

Lahoti also had a detailed discussion about the arrangements being made for the Ashadi and Kartik Fairs.

Shailesh Gupta, Divisional Railway Manager, Solapur Division and other senior officers were also present during the inspection.

During the inspection all Covid-19 protocols were observed

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 06:55 PM IST