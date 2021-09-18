Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway inaugurates Hospital Management Information System

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway inaugurated the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) at Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Railway Hospital, Byculla, Mumbai on 15th September 2021. On this occasion Sr. Railway Officials, RailTel officials, Doctors and Para-Medical Staff were also present.

HMIS is being implemented Pan India in all 129 Railway hospitals and 586 Health Units to bring the entire Railway Health Management on a single platform to provide faster and better healthcare and develop digital health records.

HMIS has been planned to cover the entire range of Healthcare and Hospital Administration with around 24 modules that are relevant to Railway Hospitals including Clinical, Patient Services and Ancillary Modules viz OPD, IPD, Labs, Pharmacy, Referrals, Medical Examinations, Sick-Fit Certifications, Reimbursement of Medical Claims etc. It is compliant with Electronic Health Records (EHR-2016) standards of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. More over it is also integrated with Systematized Nomenclature of Medicines and Clinical Teams (SNOMED-CT) and National Digital Health Mission (NDHM).

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 10:04 AM IST