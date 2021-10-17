e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 06:21 PM IST

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway commissions Hi-tech equipment at Central Rly Hospital, Byculla

FPJ Bureau
Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway inspected and commissioned various Hi-tech equipment at Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Railway Hospital, Byculla, Mumbai on 14th October 2021. The General Manager commissioned the Corneal Topography Machine (Pentacam) and Non-Contact Tonometer in the Department of Opthalmology. He also commissioned Trans Urethral Resection Set for minimal invasive surgery of prostate by endoscopy and Rectoscope which is used in Gynaecology Department for minimal invasive surgery for treatment of infertility, menorrhagia, polyps, fibroids and for treating pre-cancerous lesions of uterus.

Anil Kumar Lahoti also reviewed the progress of the recently launched Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) and also visited various OPDs, Wards, Radiology, Pathology, Casualty and Physiotherapy Departments. He also inspected all the ongoing w

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 06:21 PM IST
