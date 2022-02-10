Anil Kumar, CR RPF conferred with Sarvottam Jeevan Rakshak Padak for his act of bravery

Anil Kumar, working as a constable with Railway Protection Force Personnel, Central Railway has been conferred with the prestigious Sarvottam Jeevan Rakshak Padak for his act of bravery. He was deputed for prevention and detection of passengers’ belongings for theft at Thane station on 3.12.2019. At 10.29 pm he noticed a mail/express train approaching platform no 7 and a person struggling to get onto the platform from the tracks. Anil Kumar on duty at platform no 6, seeing the imminent danger, jumped onto the tracks, lifted and placed the person on the platform within a fraction of a second. His timely act of saving the life of the passenger without caring for his own has set an example of sheer display of courage and selflessness.

Anil Kumar is one among the 6 persons whose names have been approved by the Hon’ble President of India for the Sarvottam Jeevan Rakshak Padak. His act of bravery and the subsequent award has made Central Railway proud.

The Jeevan Raksha Padak series of awards are given to a person for meritorious act of human nature in saving the life of a person. The award is given in three categories, namely, Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak and Jeevan Raksha Padak.

The award consisting of a medal, certificate signed by the Union Home Minister and a monetary allowance will be presented to Anil Kumar in due course by the respective Union Ministries/Organizations/State Government to which the awardee belongs.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 03:02 PM IST