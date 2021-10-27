Anant Kumar Singh, CVO, IndianOil inaugurates ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’

Anant Kumar Singh, CVO, IndianOil launched a new web-based ‘Online Vigilance Complaint Handling System’ available on IndianOil website during the inauguration of Vigilance Awareness Week 2021’ at Refineries Headquarters, IndianOil today. This system will bring more transparency, provide status tracking, and speed up the process of resolution. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Singh said that vigilance norms bring fairness & transparency and we have to make a transition from rule-based to value-based system. During the programme, Mr. Singh launched ‘Suggestion Drive for Preventive Vigilance Through System Improvement’ seeking suggestions from the employees. This was followed by a very powerful nukkad natak on ‘Awareness of PIDPI & Prevention of corruption’ among the office goers around SCOPE building.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 12:02 PM IST