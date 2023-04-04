An emotional bond builds between theatre actors and audience -Radhika Cheema

Kishan

On the occasion of 'World Theater Day', a library inauguration ceremony was organized at Tagore Theater in Chandigarh, in which Radhika Cheema, Chairperson of IKJ Care Foundation, was invited as the chief guest. Radhika Cheema congratulated everyone present in the ceremony of 'World Theater Day'. She said, “Theatre is a temple for artistes. A theater creates an emotional bond between the actors and the audience. Also, books are our best friends which never mislead us. Library is a place where you will find answers to all your questions.

It is noteworthy that Radhika Cheema, Chairperson of IKJ Care Foundation, is a well-known young entrepreneur and is also the Chairperson of an NGO named IKJ Care. She always actively participates in social work. Due to her interest and skills, he has now become the brand ambassador of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Ambala). She is also the President of District Youth Development Organization (Women's Unit). She has also served as President of Haryana State for International Human Rights Organization (IHRO). Under which she has also promoted the skills of girls and women. Alongside environmental protection, she has also started intensive tree plantation, distribution of plants and polythene-free Ambala campaigns. In order to distribute free food, medicines, masks and other essential items to the needy during the Corona period, the organization supported the administration as well as provided financial support to other organizations. Radhika Cheema is considered as a leading example of women empowerment; various eminent personalities also have appreciated the social work done by her. Apart from this, he has also been specially honored in various events.

Expressing her happiness, Radhika Cheema ji said, “today, among you all, I am feeling a different kind of happiness. I am very pleased to have the privilege of inaugurating the Mini Books Library by Department of Cultural Affairs UT and Tagore Theater Society along with many dignitaries on this event in Chandigarh”. She donated books related to Indian literature and theater on behalf of IKJ Care Foundation, so that youth and future artists who are willing to make a career in theater can get complete information about this subject, as well as she thanked everyone present and wished every student a bright future.