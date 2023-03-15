Amitava Mukherjee takes additional charge as Chairman-Cum-Managing Director of NMDC Limited

Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Finance), has taken additional charge as Chairman-Cum-Managing Director at NMDC Limited, India’s largest producer of iron ore and a Navaratna CPSE under the Ministry of Steel. He belongs to the 1995 Batch of Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS). He is also Cost Accountant and holds Master’s Degree in Commerce from Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya, Bilaspur.

During his tenure as Director (Finance), NMDC recorded best ever financial performance in company history with a turnover of Rs.25,882 crore, Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs.12,981 crore and Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 9,398 crore in FY22.

He has spearheaded implementation of ERP (S4/HANA), and has been driving other digitalization initiatives like Mine Transportation & Surveillance System, Fleet Management System. Under his stewardship the demerger of NMDC Steel Ltd from NMDC Ltd. was completed in a time bound manner and shares of NSL were listed in stock exchange on 20.02.2023. Project Management, digital initiatives, and policy formulation are his forte. He has led the Australia operations of NMDC to pre-production stage (Gold) and also finalized a strategic tie up with a large international mining giant Hancock Prospecting expeditiously, monetizing Iron Ore mining tenement.

Prior to joining NMDC, he was General Manager (Finance) in Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL). During his service in IRAS from 19967 -2016, he held key position in the Eastern Railways. Before joining IRAS, he worked in Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) from 1994-1997.

AWARDS

He has received “FE CEO of the Year Award” from Financial Express for the year 2022 in the Large Manufacturing Industry Category. Also, CII has recognized him as “Leading CFO of the year 2022” under the sectoral category of Industrial Manufacturing.

He has received the National Award for outstanding services during the year 2006 during his tenure in Indian Railways.