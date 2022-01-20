Amaravati Express Train derailment; no one hurt

It's confirmed by Divisional Medical Officer/CastleRock that none of the passengers sustained any injuries. Entire rear portion of affected train Amaravati Express Train no.18048 was detached, left site at 11:10 am and arrived at DudhSagar 11:17 am . The train is planned to be taken to Kulem. At Kulem, Multi Loco has been arranged for hauling the train for onward journey towards Hubballi. All the Onboard Passengers have been served with snacks, tea and water. Packed Lunch is also being arranged. Locomotive of the said train that derailed between Dudhsagar and Caranzol has also been rerailed at 11:30 hrs. Pantry cars in Train no.12780 Goa express and train no. 11098 Ernakulam -Pune Express will be arranging food and snacks to passengers. Help line numbers have been provided at Commercial control, Hubballi 0836-2363481 and 0836- 2289826.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 12:44 AM IST