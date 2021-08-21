Alok Kumar, Principal Chief Security Commissioner Cum IG, SWR awarded with prestigious President of India Police Medal for distinguished service

Advertisement

Alok Kumar IRPFS (1996 batch), Principal Chief Security Commissioner cum IG, SWR was awarded the prestigious President of India Police Medal for distinguished service on this Independence day.

He has played proactive and effective role in controlling the crime against Railway Property and Railway Passengers.

Theft of oil from BTPN wagons in transit and from New Jalpaiguri Yard which was a menace in Katihar Division was effectively curtailed by him.

Drugging of Passengers, which had assumed an alarming proportion in Firozpur Division, was permanently eradicated with arrest of more than 50 criminals within 06 months from various locations of Punjab under his command and control.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 12:51 AM IST