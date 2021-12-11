Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway pays tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

The occasion of 65th Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was observed over Western Railway. Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway paid tribute to the architect of the Indian Constitution at Western Railway Headquarters, Churchgate, Mumbai.

GM Alok Kansal offered a garland to the portrait of Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and lighted the lamp as a mark of respect in a solemn function at Western Railway Headquarters. Senior railway officers of WR, representatives of Trade Unions, OBC Association & SC/ST Association were also present at this occasion and paid their homage to Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. In his address, GM Kansal reiterated the importance of “Rashtra Pratam Sarvadha Pratam”, “Samajik Samarasta” and “Antyodaya” under the ‘Tenets of Philosophy’. Rashtra Pratam Sarvadha Pratam aims at National interest being the priority, first and foremost. The tenet of Social Harmony focuses on uniting all sections of the society which was one of the focal points of Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s teachings. Antyodaya speaks about serving the last person in society and providing the best services for every class of passengers. Kansal encouraged officers and employees that following & imbibing the ideals of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar will be the best tribute to the visionary man. The Mahaparinirvan Diwas was observed in all Divisional offices and Units of Western Railway.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 02:56 PM IST