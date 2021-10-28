Alok Kansal - General Manager of Western Railway conducts surprise inspection at Dadar Station

Alok Kansal - General Manager of Western Railway conducted a surprise inspection of Dadar station and reviewed the upkeep & maintenance of passenger amenities at the station on 25th October, 2021. Kansal also reviewed the progress of infrastructure project of 5th/6th line at Dadar. GM was accompanied by Divisional Railway Manager & Construction officials.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, GM Alok Kansal inspected various key parameters of passenger conveniences at Dadar station. He directed for proper planning & adequate arrangements of passenger amenities at platform for providing better convenience to passengers including provision of Foot over Bridges and also reviewed the condition of water coolers. Kansal also reviewed the work of elevated podium at Dadar Mid – Town Terminus. GM Kansal went into details of technical aspects and measures to be taken for better quality control at work sites. He then reviewed the progress of the ongoing 5th & 6th line project and directed the Construction Team to complete the above work at Dadar March, 2022.

While pointing out to the debris & soft encroachment, directions were given to safeguard during construction stages. Later on, he travelled by slow local to have direct feedback of services.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 06:18 PM IST