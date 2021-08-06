Alok Kansal - General Manager of Western Railway conducts inspection of Vadodara division

Alok Kansal - General Manager of Western Railway inspected Divisional Railway Hospital Pratapnagar, MEMU Car Shed and Electric Loco Shed at Vadodara on 3rd August, 2021. Kansal also visited the Plasser Track Machine Factory located at Lakodra. According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Kansal inaugurated PSA based oxygen generator plant at Divisional Railway Hospital, Pratapnagar. The PSA oxygen generator has a capacity of 250 liters LMO per minute. With the supply of medical oxygen of 93% purity, this plant will prove to be life-saving especially during emergencies. The plant will ensure self-sufficiency of medical oxygen to the indoor patients. GM directed to increase the no. of beds with piped oxygen from 20 to 70.

Thakur further stated that, during the inspection of Electric Loco Shed - Vadodara, Kansal discussed various technical aspects in detail with the officers present and emphasized on expediting the various infrastructural related work. Kansal inaugurated the working model of 3 Phase Electric Loco at Zonal Electric Training Center, as well as the meeting room in the Electric Loco Shed.