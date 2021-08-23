Alok Kansal - General Manager of Western Railway conducts inspection of Ratlam Division

Alok Kansal - General Manager of Western Railway during his recent two-day visit to Ratlam Division, conducted inspection of various key parameters of passenger conveniences and reviewed the progress of ongoing developmental works of Ratlam Division. Kansal inaugurated facilities at Divisional Railway Hospital & Diesel Loco Shed at Ratlam. He also conducted Window Trailing Inspection of Ratlam – Palia as well as Dr. Ambedkar Nagar - Kalakund sections. GM was accompanied by Divisional Railway Manager & concerned branch officers of Ratlam Division.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, on the first day of inspection to Ratlam Division, General Manager reviewed the progress of works pertaining to safety and security along with other developmental works. Kansal inaugurated the newly commissioned Self-Propelled Inspection vehicle at Ratlam station which shall be very useful in carrying out safety inspections on busy route. GM also inspected the Divisional Railway Hospital at Ratlam and inaugurated the newly developed PSA based oxygen generator plant with a production capacity of 500 liters LMO per minute, Modular Operation Theatre as well as Portable X-Ray Machine. He also inspected the existing Oxygen Plant, ICU Store, Physiotherapy Room & also interacted with Indoor & OPD patients. He directed the CMS for improving OPD services & reduce waiting time. Thereafter, GM visited the Diesel Loco Shed, Ratlam for inspection. Kansal took stock of various technical aspects in detail with the officers present and emphasized on expediting the various infrastructural related work. GM inaugurated various facilities such as the Electrical Loco Model Room, Reverse Test Bench, Electrical Loco Gallery, Quality Assurance Cell. He also inspected the Diesel Traction Training Centre and various other sections of the Diesel Shed. Kansal appreciated the curtain water fountain developed by the Loco Shed staff. Later, he flagged off the modified Electrical Loco 23383-WAG5H which was then pressed into service. GM laid emphasis on Quality, Unit cost concept of production.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 01:16 AM IST