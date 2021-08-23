Alok Kansal - General Manager of Western Railway conducts inspection of Rajkot Division

Alok Kansal - General Manager of Western Railway during his inspection visit of Rajkot Division on 20th August, 2021, inspected the various parameters related to passenger amenities & conveniences at Rajkot station and also reviewed the various ongoing development works in the division. Kansal inaugurated the newly developed Oxygen Generation Plant at Railway Hospital, Rajkot.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, General Manager Kansal inspected the catering stalls, passenger waiting rooms, water coolers, heritage gallery, concourse hall, parcel office, etc. at Rajkot station and also took stock of the various ongoing development works. Thereafter, GM visited the Divisional Railway Hospital located at Kothi Compound, Rajkot and inaugurated the newly developed PSA based oxygen generator plant with a production capacity of 500 liters LMO per minute. This plant will ensure continuous supply of oxygen to the indoor patients. Kansal interacted with the hospitalized patients and inquired about their health & inspected the facilities in the hospital. Later, Kansal inaugurated the newly constructed pavilion at the Football Ground located in Loco Colony, Rajkot. This pavilion has a seating capacity for nearly 80 spectators.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 01:07 AM IST