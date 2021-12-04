Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway conducts annual safety inspection of Ratlam Division

As a part of Zero Tolerance for safety, Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway conducted the annual inspection of Ratlam Division on 26th November, 2021. During the inspection, Kansal inspected various ongoing activities related to safety, passenger amenities, infrastructural works, staff facilities and other development works. GM was accompanied by Principal Head of Departments, Divisional Railway Manager of Ratlam Division and Divisional Branch Officers.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Kansal received the Guard of Honour at Chittaurgarh station by RPF. He then conducted an intensive inspection of Chittaurgarh station, circulating area, platform, Crew Lobby and inaugurated the new TRD Complex. He also unveiled the IGBC Green Rating certification received by Chittaurgarh station. Going ahead with the inspection, GM inspected the safety aspects of the Chittaurgarh-Ordi section, where a Nukad Natak on safety measures was also presented. Enroute to Bisalwas Kalan station, Kansal unveiled several Instruction Manuals and Guides such as “Operation Instructions and Troubleshooting” a pocket guide for Self-Propelled Inspection Car (SPIC), Manual regarding guidelines on “HOG Converter & LHB coaches” and “HRMS Margdarshika”. GM Kansal then conducted inspection of Bisalwas Kalan-Nimach section, and also interacted with the TRD Gangmen.

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 03:24 PM IST