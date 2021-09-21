Alok Kansal - General Manager of Western Railway applauds the alertness of employees & their contribution towards safety

Alok Kansal - General Manager of Western Railway felicitated 20 employees from various divisions of WR for their outstanding works which resulted in safe train working. These employees were awarded in appreciation of their alertness in duty and contribution towards averting untoward incidents, during the months of May 2021 to July 2021 and thereby ensuring safety of train operations. Out of the 20 employees, 11 are of Ahmedabad division, 3 each from Vadodara & Ratlam division and 2 from Mumbai Central division while one staff is of Bhavnagar division. The meeting was attended by the concerned Principal Head of Departments & Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Central Division while the Divisional Railway Managers of remaining divisions attended the meeting online.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 11:42 PM IST