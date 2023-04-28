Allen completes 35 glorious years, announces free coaching to 1000 students

ALLEN Career Institute Private Limited announced free coaching to one thousand students under the Asha Scholarship Scheme on the 35th foundation day. Along with this, a rally was taken out by the Allen family in the morning from Allen Sankalp to Khade Ganesh ji temple and a health check-up camp was also organised on the foundation day.

Allen Career Institute is being operated by the directors Dr. Govind Maheshwari, Rajesh Maheshwari, Naveen Maheshwari and Dr. Brajesh Maheshwari, all four brothers together. Next Generation, Aviral Maheshwari, Aman Maheshwari, Anand Maheshwari, Keshav Maheshwari and Aaradhya Maheshwari are also sharing many responsibilities together.

Giving information in this regard, the Director of the Institute, Dr. Govind Maheshwari said that ALLEN Career Institute, established on April 18, 1988, is celebrating its 35th foundation day.

Social concern and excellence is at the core of ALLEN and is committed to give its best in the interest of the students. Moving forward on this principle of success through values, this year we have resolved to provide free education to one thousand students.

Maheshwari told that ALLEN is providing education through study centres in 53 cities of 22 states and 4 union territories of India along with 7 countries. In collaboration with the state governments of all the states, talented students from underprivileged families studying in government schools will be given free coaching under the ASHA scheme at various centres of ALLEN.

Earlier also, students have been given free education in collaboration with many state governments. Projects are running in many states including Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam. About 300 students of Covid affected families are being given free education. Similarly, up to 90 percent scholarship is being given to the children of martyrs under the Shaurya scholarship. Fee concession is also given to the children of Army, and Paramilitary forces personnel. Apart from this, talent is also being encouraged under various scholarship schemes of ALLEN.

….

More than 3 lakh students in session 2022-23

He informed that 3 lakh 1448 students got registered in ALLEN in the session 2022-23 at ALLEN Career Institute, which started with 8 students from a rented room on April 18, 1988. Allen started the Kota coaching era by starting the study of all subjects together under one roof. At present more than 16 thousand people are associated with the Allen family. Since inception, more than 28 lakh students have been guided by ALLEN. ALLEN has study centres in 7 countries. It has more than 200 classroom campuses across the country with study centres in 53 cities and test centres in more than 350 cities.

-------

Further resolutions

Allen is moving towards new goals with full energy. A target has been kept to connect 2.50 crore students by the year 2030. Expansion is also being done for accomplishing this goal. With the association with Bodhi Tree, we are moving towards achieving bigger goals. Allen has become strong in the preparation of PG entrance exams in medical and Allen Digital. Allen's name has the word career attached to it. In such a situation, Allen is moving towards making a career in every field. Along with engineering and medical, preparations have also been started for commerce and administrative services recruitment examination. Currently, preparation is being provided for the JEE Advanced, JEE-Mains, Pre-Medical NEET-UG, Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS), Rajasthan Judicial Service (RJS), Commerce, CLAT, CAT, IPMAT, SET, IELTS, Pre-Nurture and Career Foundation (Class 6 to 10), Preparation for NTSE and Olympiad etc.

---

Campus Placement Drive for 500 Vacancies

Allen is also establishing itself as a major employer. ALLEN is going ahead with the target of appointing 500 Trainee Faculties in the session 2023-24. Under this, campus drives were organized in top educational institutions of the country, including colleges like IITs and NITs. Campus placement drives were conducted in IIT Delhi, Mumbai, Madras, BHU, Tirupati, Guwahati, NIT Meghalaya, MNIT Jaipur, Chaudhary Charan Singh University Meerut and many other best technical educational institutions of the country. These include M.Sc and M.Tech students along with B.Tech. Further drives will be started in many big campuses of the country. Salary packages up to Rs 7.5 lakh have been offered to the selected students.

------

Most students in a city

Dr. Maheshwari told that Allen Career Institute has many records in its name. The registration of 1 lakh 27 thousand 764 classroom students in one city, one institution in session 2022-23 was recorded as a world record. Earlier in 2014, Limca Book of Records had recorded the National record of enrolling 66504 students in Allen Kota. Along with this, Allen has about a dozen records in the Guinness Book of Records, Limca Book and Golden Book of Records.

-------

Rally taken out on Foundation Day, many programs held including a health check-up camp

On the occasion of the 35th Foundation Day, a rally was taken out by the Allen family, in which more than three thousand members participated. This rally started from Sankalp Campus in Kota and passed through Vishwakarma Chauraha, and Ghatotkach Chauraha before culmination at the Khade Ganesh ji temple. After worship, reached the newly constructed campus located in Swami Vivekananda Nagar. Group recitation of Hanuman Chalisa was performed here. Along with this, a health check-up camp was organized at Satyarth Campus, Allen Jawahar Nagar. Many doctors, including super specialists, participated in this camp and provided services. Director Naveen Maheshwari honored the doctors in the camp. More than 1500 students, parents and faculties took advantage of the medical facilities here.