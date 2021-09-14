All Marathi Chess Association merged in Maharashtra Chess Association

The 1st of September was a historical turn out of war going off the board in the chess world of Maharashtra state, the long-lasting battle came to an end on a sweet note, as All Marathi Chess Association has been merged in Parent body Maharashtra Chess Association in yesterday's Extraordinary general body meeting of Maharashtra Chess Association.

Dr. Parinay Fuke MLC was elected as a President and Siddharth Mayur as working president unopposed by all the members o present In the meeting of Maharashtra chess association. Anil Tade was appointed as a chief legal advisor for MCA.

In this meeting, 27 districts out of 36 Districts have been recommended for affiliation by the Maharashtra Chess Association. As President of MCA Siddharth ji Mayur had rendered his resignation from the post of President there was an need and urgency to appoint new president, working president and to affiliate concern district units so this meeting was called online.

