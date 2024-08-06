All India Official Language Conference of the Ministry of Power and offices under its control was organized at REC

All India Official Language Conference of Official Language Officers of the Ministry of Power and offices under its control was organized on August 03, 2024 under the auspices of the Ministry of Power, Government of India. The event was organized in the auditorium of REC Corporation Office, Gurugram.

This Official Language Conference was presided over by Honorable Shripad Yesso Naik, Honorable Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy. In the conference, Secretary of the Ministry of Power, Mr. Pankaj Aggarwal, CMD of REC Limited. Vivek Kumar Dewangan, Chief Engineer of the Ministry of Power, Dheeraj Kumar Srivastava, other senior officials of the Ministry of Power and CMDs of offices and undertakings under their control. And the head of the office was present. The conference was attended by around 300 participants from power sector offices across the country.

The conference started with lighting of the lamp and Saraswati Vandana by the official language team of the Ministry of Power. The chief guest of the conference, Shripad Yesso Naik, Honorable Minister of State for Power, New and Renewable Energy, Government of India, appreciated the work being done towards the promotion and implementation of Hindi in the Ministry of Power and the offices under its control.

In his address, Honorable Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for Power, New and Renewable Energy said, “There are many provinces in our vast nation. They have different languages ​​and dialects, but Hindi is a common language which has been the common language of the common people as it is spoken in a large part of vast India. Hindi has an important contribution in the unity and integrity of India. Keeping in mind the prevalence, cleanliness, simplicity and scientificity of Hindi script, the policy makers of the country have given it the honor of being the official language of the Union. He said that our Ministry is every day creating new steps for the development of Hindi as the official language of the Union in subordinate undertakings and departments. Hindi is the language of various mass media. Hindi is the language of the people. Hindi is the language of national consciousness. It is playing an important role in awakening the people. In the present environment, Hindi is continuously expanding and its recognition is increasing in many countries of the world. In the spirit of national love, let us all together fulfill our sense of responsibility towards the official language Hindi in the Ministry of Power and its undertakings and institutions and maintain an atmosphere of enthusiasm and inspiration by taking innovative initiatives towards continuously dynamizing the use of the official language Hindi. "

During the conference, a short film based on the implementation and promotion of the official language policy of the Union in the power sector was also telecasted on the achievements and innovative initiatives related to the official language during the last one year in the Ministry of Power and all the undertakings and offices under its control. Was centered.

In the second session of the conference, Dr. Jai Prakash Kardam, renowned litterateur and former director, Central Hindi Training Institute, Dr. Ganga Sahay Meena, Associate Professor (Translation Studies), JNU and in the third session, Dr. Puran Chand Tandon, former Professor (Hindi ), Delhi University gave an important lecture on various aspects of the official language. In the last session of the conference, famous comic poet Rajesh Chetan enthralled all the participants with his humorous poems.

About 300 participants from Ministry of Power and its subordinate offices like NTPC, REC, PFC, NHPC, POWERGRID, GRID India, NPTI, THDC, DVC, CEA, NEEPCO, BBMB, SJVNL, BEE, EESL, CPRI and CERC participated in this All India Official Language Conference.