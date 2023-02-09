All India Major Ports Hockey Tournament, 2022-23 inaugurated

Mumbai Port Authority, celebrating its 150 years of glorious service to the Nation, is hosting the All India Major Ports Hockey Tournament, 2022-23, under the aegis of the Major Ports Sports Control Board, at the MHA Hockey Stadium, Churchgate, Mumbai from 7th to 10th February 2023. At a gala function, the Chief Guest, Rakesh Shrivastava, ITS, Chief Vigilance Officer, Mumbai Port Authority unfurled the MPSCB Flag and declared the Tournament Open in the presence of the Guest of Honour, Onkar Singh, Winner of 1975 World Cup, U.R. Mohanraju, Secretary, MbPA and Chairman, Mumbai Port Sports Council and P.C. Prajapati, Organising Secretary and other dignitaries.

In the inaugural match Mumbai Port beat Chennai Port by 9-2. In the other match Kolkata Port beat Visakhapatnam Port by 14 - 0.

