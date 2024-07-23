Alert Loco Pilots / Motormen of Central Railway – True Life Saviours- saving lives in course of their duties

Loco Pilots / Motormen of Central Railway play an important role in carrying passengers from one place to another through its mail / express and passenger / suburban services daily. In course of their duties they have saved several lives by their alertness and timely & prompt action.

Here are a few such recent incidents which are worth mentioning & appreciating:

On June 13, 2024, A A Khan, Loco Pilot of 11010 Sinhagad Exp, while entering platform no 10 at CSMT, noticed a wire hanging on the OHE upto the rail level. He immediately applied brakes, stopped the train before coming in contact with the obstruction. The Control Office and other concerned staff were informed and the wire was removed in no time. His alertness helped prevent an untoward incident.

On June 15, 2024, Shailesh Kamble, Motorman, working on Kurla-Kalyan local, CK-6, noticed a man was lying on the track at KM 48/154, He immediately stopped the train and informed the Train Manager. The man, found in an injured condition, was taken on the same train and handed over to the Station staff at Dombivali for immediate medical care. Kamble’s alertness helped save a life.

On June 20, 2024, S C Meena, Motorman, working on Kalyan local, K-96, noticed a piece of iron lying on the track before CSMT at signal no S-54. He immediately applied emergency brakes and stopped the train. The said piece was removed and the train moved ahead after observing all safety norms. His alertness helped prevent an untoward incident.

On June 20, 2024, Harendra Kumar, Motorman, working on Dadar-Dombivali local, DDl-3, heard an unusual sound from the wheel of the working cab after passing Signal no S-4 at Dadar. He immediately applied the brakes the train was inspected at Dadar where it was found that an iron wire had entangled in the wheel. All concerned were informed, the said wheel was freed of the entanglement by the station staff and the train moved ahead after observing all safety norms. His alertness helped save an untoward incident.

Central Railway is committed to ensure the safety of its passengers during their journey and the Loco Pilots/Motormen driving these trains play a pivotal role in honouring the commitment. They are the True Life Saviours.