e-Paper Get App

AKAM celebrations (India@75): HAL’s mini smart city inaugurated

FPJ BureauUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 06:22 PM IST
article-image

As part of week-long activities undertaken by the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahatosav (AKAM), HAL’s township in Hyderabad has been converted into Mini Smart City with several new initiatives and amenities. These include intelligent and safe traffic management, smart parking facilities, green gyms, sports complexes, pedestrian friendly pathways, IT applications for services etc. Thirty five percent of the township’s energy requirement is being fulfilled with solar energy, waste water recycling and storm water catchments.

The township was inaugurated on June 9, by R. Madhavan, CMD, HAL. “HAL is one of the 24 PSUs and the township of HAL, Hyderabad is one of the 53 locations identified to be developed into mini smart cities and transformative work has been done at HAL Township, Hyderabad to make it a development model as per the parameters stipulated by the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs. I am sure HAL townships would soon join the class of mini smart cities, he said.

“We at HAL believe that happy living results in happy working. Hence we are continuously working towards betterment of the township”, said Alok Verma, Director, HR.

Sajal Prakash, CEO, Accessories Complex, Jayadeva E.P, Officer on Special Duty, Mr Arun J Sarkate, GM, Avionics, Division, Hyderabad, Heemanth Kumar, RD, ORDAQA and senior officials from HAL were present on the occasion.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeCorporate-galleryAKAM celebrations (India@75): HAL’s mini smart city inaugurated

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Commuters suffer as train traffic on Trans-harbour line disrupted

Mumbai: Commuters suffer as train traffic on Trans-harbour line disrupted

Rajya Sabha Polls 2022: MLAs moved to hotels, resorts ahead of election; check details here

Rajya Sabha Polls 2022: MLAs moved to hotels, resorts ahead of election; check details here

Chhattisgarh govt puts on hold three coal mine projects allotted to RRVUNL and Adani group in Hasdeo...

Chhattisgarh govt puts on hold three coal mine projects allotted to RRVUNL and Adani group in Hasdeo...

Mumbai: Residential building collapses in Bandra West, 1 dead, 18 injured

Mumbai: Residential building collapses in Bandra West, 1 dead, 18 injured

Daily Horoscope for Friday, June 10, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Friday, June 10, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...