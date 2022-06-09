AKAM celebrations (India@75): HAL’s mini smart city inaugurated

As part of week-long activities undertaken by the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahatosav (AKAM), HAL’s township in Hyderabad has been converted into Mini Smart City with several new initiatives and amenities. These include intelligent and safe traffic management, smart parking facilities, green gyms, sports complexes, pedestrian friendly pathways, IT applications for services etc. Thirty five percent of the township’s energy requirement is being fulfilled with solar energy, waste water recycling and storm water catchments.

The township was inaugurated on June 9, by R. Madhavan, CMD, HAL. “HAL is one of the 24 PSUs and the township of HAL, Hyderabad is one of the 53 locations identified to be developed into mini smart cities and transformative work has been done at HAL Township, Hyderabad to make it a development model as per the parameters stipulated by the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs. I am sure HAL townships would soon join the class of mini smart cities, he said.

“We at HAL believe that happy living results in happy working. Hence we are continuously working towards betterment of the township”, said Alok Verma, Director, HR.

Sajal Prakash, CEO, Accessories Complex, Jayadeva E.P, Officer on Special Duty, Mr Arun J Sarkate, GM, Avionics, Division, Hyderabad, Heemanth Kumar, RD, ORDAQA and senior officials from HAL were present on the occasion.